LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,998,000 after buying an additional 73,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

