Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in XPO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

