Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crane by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

Crane stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.