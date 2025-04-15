Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.