Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.43.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
