Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires Shares of 10,340 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

