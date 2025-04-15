Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

BRRR stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,567,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

