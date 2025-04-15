Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telkonet Stock Down 4.2 %
TKOI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Telkonet
