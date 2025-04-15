Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telkonet Stock Down 4.2 %

TKOI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

