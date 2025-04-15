TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

ERNZ opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Get TrueShares Active Yield ETF alerts:

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Active Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.