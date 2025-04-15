Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys Shares of 9,815 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.