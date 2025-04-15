Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $11.90 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

