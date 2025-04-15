Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $15,054,153. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

