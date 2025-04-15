Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 14,807 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.85. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $234.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.80.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

