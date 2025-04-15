22,312 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,312 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

