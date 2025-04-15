Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Bank of America, and Texas Instruments are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of vehicles and auto-related components. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological advancements, and economic cycles, and they often play a vital role in broader market portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,900,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,806,188. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,147,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,833,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.57. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $798.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $154.29. 9,442,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,020. The firm has a market cap of $800.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,843,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,214,321. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $978.87. 816,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,614. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $982.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,730,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,128,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $276.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.00. 3,785,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,071,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

