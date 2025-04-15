Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, Churchill Downs, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in operating gambling establishments, including casinos, resorts, and related gaming facilities. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, tourism trends, and consumer spending on entertainment, making them a unique segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 672,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,265. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.64.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 2,388,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. 866,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,324. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. 1,571,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,095. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

RR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. 5,329,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 39.74. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of CHDN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.44. 98,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,833. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

