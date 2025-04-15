339,533 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.