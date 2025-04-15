iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

