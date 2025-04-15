Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

