Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,056 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,177,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

