Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 45.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $232.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average is $252.79. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

