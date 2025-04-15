Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Down 11.3 %

BATS IETC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $417.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.