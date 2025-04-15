Seeds Investor LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Seeds Investor LLC cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 539,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.7 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

