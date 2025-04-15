Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

