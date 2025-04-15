Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $246.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

