Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.80 and its 200-day moving average is $216.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $1.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

