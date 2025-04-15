Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $488,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $247.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.