Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

