Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $163.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

