Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XMAY opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $33.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

