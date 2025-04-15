Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,006,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,948,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $362.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

