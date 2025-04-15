Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBR stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.