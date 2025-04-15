Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,203,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,721,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

