Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ COWG opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.