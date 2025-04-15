Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.07. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at $61,147,814.56. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,535,250.52. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $68,282,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.