Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,737 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

