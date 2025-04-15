Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,827 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,771,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 71,793 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 802.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 359,523 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

