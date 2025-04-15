XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.