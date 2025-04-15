Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 226,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 103,538 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0622 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

