2,340 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.3397 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

