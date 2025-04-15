The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 384.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

