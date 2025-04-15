Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,022,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRPM opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

