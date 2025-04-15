Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,638 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.