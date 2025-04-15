Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ZNOV opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

