5,112 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

EOG opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

