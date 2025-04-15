Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.27 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

