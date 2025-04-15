Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,185,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

