Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.6 %

Ciena stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $579,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,732,160.21. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

