AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,909 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.