FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Up 1.8 %

FMC stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

