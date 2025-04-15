Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

